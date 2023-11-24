The face you cannot hide

It's not pretty and no cricketer is safe. Beware the catch-face

Siraj's career flashes briefly in front of his eyes © Getty Images

A moment of naked emotion writ large on faces. A second of intense concentration. A snapshot of cricketers at their most vulnerable... and their least photogenic. The catch face - no cricketer is immune to it, no camera is forgiving of it.

Take, for instance, Mohammed Siraj in the match against the Netherlands at the World Cup. It's bad enough to drop a catch, worse still to catch it on the throat as he did. His face can't hide the terror of having to face the bowler after botching this sitter, and the worry that he might not even have a voice to defend himself later in the dressing room. Thankfully he walked away from this with just a bruised ego and Adam's apple.

Then there's the pure joy of landing a catch, never mind that you're not on the field, or that it's going to make no difference to the outcome of the match.

The lads down at the pub are already sick of listening to this story © PA Photos/Getty Images

There's also a face at the other end of the catch, that of the batter watching their innings cut short by one thoughtless slog.

Quinton de Kock is disgusted with the bowler and himself © Gallo Images/Getty Images

Sometimes a catch brings the entire gamut of human emotions into play. In the renaissance painting of a photo below, there's glee, fear, anticipation, amusement - all the emojis on the list. Michelangelo would have killed to paint this.

Catchaclysm: Did they? Didn't they? Dan Mullen / © Getty Images

Putting your heads together before a match? Great. Putting your heads together attempting a catch? Regret.

Two to tangle: Adam Zampa and Tom Triffitt are not enjoying this impromptu game of human Tetris © Getty Images

As possibly one of the most expressive players on the field, Stuart Broad is bound to have an epic catch-face. Ben Stokes' impression of it, though, leaves something to be desired.

Ben Stokes must really suck at charades if this is his imitation of Stuart Broad catching Kagiso Rabada © PA Photos/Getty Images

Chris Woakes, on the other hand, has his Steve Carrell impression so on point, we won't be surprised if he's offered a job at Dunder Mifflin after his cricket career winds down.

"You miss 100% of the catches you don't take" © Getty Images

Travis Head always has a Plan B. If he can't catch the ball with his hands, he'll make sure he does with his mouth.

Head could do this with his eyes closed © Getty Images

If there was ever an award for the best catch-face, Roelof van der Merwe would eat the competition for breakfast.

The only permissible duck face © Getty Images

A catch often comes down to a split-second decision. Nat Sciver-Brunt has an important one to make - lose the ball or lose your teeth?

The fast and the injurious: hopefully the ECB player insurance covers dental Nathan Stirk / © Getty Images

Then there are those whose only emotion while taking a catch is laser focus. Below, Archana Devi absolutely T-1000s a skier.

Consider your wicket terminated with immediate effect © ICC/Getty Images

Deepti Unni is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo

© ESPN Sports Media Ltd.