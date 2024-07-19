Photo feature

Book, line, thinker

There's a fair bit of reading to do in cricket

Deepti Unni  |  July 19, 2024

Tally-ho: Apparently it's not score o'clock yet

Tally-ho: Apparently it's not score o'clock yet © Getty Images

Plenty of reading happens on a cricket field - players have to read conditions, umpires have to read the light, batters have to read bowlers' line and length - but outside of that there's not a lot of time to expend on the written word. Which is probably why Mithali Raj caused a stir when she was photographed with a book of Rumi's poetry while waiting to walk out to bat in a World Cup innings in 2017.

How do scorers start their days? With a cuppa and a pore-over, as in the picture above.

Mithali rumi-nates on the vagaries of cricket

Mithali rumi-nates on the vagaries of cricket © ICC

In the days before Candy Crush and Instagram, it was candy apples and comics that took the drudgery out of the long wait for doors to open before a cricket match.

The Boys' Own: sticky fingers before sticky wickets

The Boys' Own: sticky fingers before sticky wickets © Wisden Cricket Monthly

Then you grow up and graduate to books proper because the lines haven't become any shorter.

Black, white and read: MCC members look between the lines

Black, white and read: MCC members look between the lines © Getty Images

Scratch that, you're never too old for a comic book. Tiger, later Tiger and Speed, was a sports comic that featured columns by the likes of Geoff Boycott, Ian Botham and Tony Grieg.

Paper tiger: Sunil Gavaskar tries to get Ian Botham to share his comics

Paper tiger: Sunil Gavaskar tries to get Ian Botham to share his comics Adrian Murrell / © Getty Images

Would you rather spend rain delays goofing off with the lads and playing cards or sitting with your nose in a book? Mohammad Sami chose the latter.

Skip poker: Sami would rather curl up with a good book

Skip poker: Sami would rather curl up with a good book © Getty Images

Would you rather read the news or make the news? In the photo below, Pakistan manager Yawar Saeed reads about the 2010 spot-fixing scandal at Lord's in the News of The World during the very Test match that was being written about.

Extras, extras - read all about it

Extras, extras - read all about it © Getty Images

There's nothing like the sun on your back, the grass under your feet and a paperback to while away your summers in the Caribbean. And maybe a Test match or five to fill in the days. Just ask England.

It's not cricket, it's grasshoppers on England's 1986 tour of the West Indies

It's not cricket, it's grasshoppers on England's 1986 tour of the West Indies © Getty Images

Sometimes it doesn't have to be reams of newsprint, just a line or two from a loved one to let you know you're being thought about.

Andrew Flintoff gets a birthday card while on tour

Andrew Flintoff gets a birthday card while on tour © Getty Images

The Ashes are the absolute pinnacle of cricket, a close-fought war between ancient rivals with never a dull moment, and you can't take your eyes off the action for a second...

Or at least it says so in this book here

Or at least it says so in this book here © Getty Images

There are worse places to read, just ask Jonathan Livingston Seagull.

A gull keeps his buddy updated on the match between England and India women at Scarborough in 2014 from the topmost point of an apartment overlooking the ground

A gull keeps his buddy updated on the match between England and India women at Scarborough in 2014 from the topmost point of an apartment overlooking the ground © Getty Images

It is now almost mandatory to publish at least three autobiographies on your life if you're a cricketer. It's a tough job and sometimes you have to have a sit-down to think about it.

Allan Border makes a case for physical books in the days of e-readers

Allan Border makes a case for physical books in the days of e-readers © Getty Images

Has anyone managed to make reading in bed look as elegant as Imran Khan has?

Read-head: Imran hosts a pyjama party for one

Read-head: Imran hosts a pyjama party for one © Getty Images

Deepti Unni is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo

 

RELATED ARTICLES